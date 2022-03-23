Awesome stat shows Arsenal legend Henry has best goal involvements ratio in Premier League history - ahead of Aguero & Salah
Stephen Darwin
Getty Images
Thierry Henry will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League - but is there an argument he should be at the very top of the pile?
An incredible stat released by Opta has revealed that, despite only being seventh in the all-time list of the league's top scorers with 175 goals, he is out in front in terms of goal involvements in the least number of minutes, excluding penalties.
What do you think?
Editors' Picks
- NXGN 2022: The 50 best wonderkids in football
- NXGN 2022: The 20 best wonderkids in women's football
- The making of NXGN 2022 winner Jude Bellingham: The 'small and lanky' teenager who became football's best wonderkid
- 'Dumornay is going to be one of the best players in the world' - How the NXGN 2022 winner is starring in France after leaving Haiti
Does Henry's record, minus penalties, of a goal or assist every 94 minutes mark him out as the Premier League's greatest? Let us know in the comments below!