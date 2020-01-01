'Starstruck Chelsea stars turned to boys when Maradona arrived' - Joe Cole on meeting one of football's greatest icons

The former Blues star will never forget the day one of the game's best ever players arrived at the training ground and how he knew his name

Former international Joe Cole mourned the loss of Diego Maradona like the rest of the football world and has revealed how the legendary Argentine's visit to Cobham Training Centre turned Chelsea's superstars into boys again.

The 1986 World Cup winner died last week at the age of 60, prompting an outpouring of emotional tributes, many from players who had been inspired by a footballer regarded by many as the greatest of all time.

Cole met Maradona, along with his Chelsea team-mates in 2008, and recalls feeling a sense of awe that the former star knew who he was.

"I didn't know he was coming but when I saw him I walked towards him and I said ‘Diego’ and he said ‘Joe Cole’," Cole told Goal. "I cuddled him and didn’t let go! I was just thinking ‘wow, he knows my name’. I wanted to pinch myself; just him knowing my name made me feel on top of the world.

"I was looking at how the others reacted and he turned us into little boys again. There are very few footballers who are icons. Maradona, Pele, and I think Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will become real icons when they retire. These are superstars who transcend the sport.

"I think Maradona is the godfather for us number 10s. He was the one we all wanted to be as good as. No one, except Messi, has got to that level. I had a VHS of some of his greatest goals. The sport of football brings people together and you can make an impact.

"I was a boy in London watching videos of him and hoping to be like him. He was fantastic as a player and a flawed genius, troubled by his personal life but he played football like he was sent from the heavens.

"We should celebrate him. We should understand his faults because no humans are perfect and, at times, there is a bit of Maradona in all of us. I met Liam Gallagher from Oasis, Ronnie Wood from the Rolling Stones and Gazza, Paul Gascoigne, and only they made me feel close to how starstruck Maradona did."

Having retired from a glorious football career himself in 2018, Cole has coached at and is now looking for new experiences on the training field as he takes on TV punditry in the Premier League and .

He was in Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday when Olivier Giroud stole the show with four goals in the 4-0 win over in the Champions League. It was another big moment in a positive season for Chelsea, who have now gone 15 games unbeaten in all competitions.

The club's £220 million ($275m) worth of new signings have blended in well with the young squad of last season. Perhaps the only slow starter among the new signings is Kai Havertz, but Cole thinks the former playmaker will have a big impact for his club later in the season.

"He is a top player, I have not one worry about Kai Havertz," he continued. "He had Covid which put him back a bit but I think he has done well. He is a graceful attacking midfielder who can play anywhere. What surprises me is his physicality.

"He got a hat-trick in the League Cup. Frank [Lampard] can only put XI players on the pitch; when he plays Havertz, I feel like he performs. Frank is rotating and keeping them all fresh because he is competing on all fronts. By the end of the season, he will have had a massive role in the season.

"He is just a great player who I am convinced will be a big player for Chelsea for many years to come."

Cole was speaking in conjunction with eToro, who have found that three in four fans have enjoyed football less in lockdown. He wanted to send a hopeful message as fans prepare to come back into the stadium for Chelsea's upcoming match with Leeds after the UK Government partially lifted restrictions.

"The fans are a very important part of the spectacle as much as the players, coaches and broadcasters," he said.

"It is something we learned over lockdown. Hopefully, when we get back to normal, it is reflected in ticket prices, access and their experience will hopefully get both better and cheaper.

"I have kids, work from home and find things to do around the house so it can be distracting watching from home. It is much better there."

