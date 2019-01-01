Stakeholders meet as Caf develop women's football strategy for Africa

Just a few days after the instructors workshop, the continent's football body is organising a maiden stakeholders meeting in Cairo

Caf is holding an inaugural task force meeting to develop a four-year women's football strategy for Africa, which commences on Tuesday in Cairo, .

This is happening just a few days after the women's Instructor of Instructors workshop was concluded in Cairo, with 20 women's coaches from across Africa attending the workshop.



The three-day event is expected to produce the first women's football strategy plan and will be attended by Caf women's football committee members and selected stakeholders, including representatives from member associations and heads of women's leagues.

The Caf workshop, which was organised in partnership with Fifa will be attended by Fifa Chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman, Fifa Council member Lydia Nsekera and Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura, who doubles as the General Delegate for Africa.

During the meeting, the stakeholders are expected to identify their priority areas, especially players and national teams, clubs and domestic competitions, communications, marketing and governance necessary for the growth of the women’s game on the continent.

In the end, the taskforce will draw up a working four-year plan from proposals discussed during the workshop to accelerate the future growth of women’s football between 2020 to 2024.