Stade de Reims midfielder Munetsi reflects on his struggles at Orlando Pirates

After extending his stay wih Reims, the former Buccaneers utility players looks back at his stay with the Soweto giants

Former midfielder Marshall Munetsi spoke about the challenges of having to settle down in whilst also looking back at his struggles under former coaches Muhsin Ertugral and Milutin Sredojevic.

The Zimbabwe international recently extended his contract with the side Stade de , saying the Buccaneers helped him to choose a good team.

Munetsi joined the Soweto giants from Cape Town All Stars and recalled how former manager Ertugral made it clear he was not part of his plans just before he joined on loan.

“When I went to Pirates I think that was the time when Eric Tinkler had left and there was Muhsin [Ertugral], he made it clear that he had no intention of playing me so they loaned me to Baroka,” Munetsi told MarawaSportsWorldwide.

“Baroka was a young team that I got a chance to play a lot of games and I think I had about three goals. When I returned to Pirates there was another change in the coaching department when Micho [Milutin Sredojevic] was coming in.

“At that time I think I also tried to go to Cape Town, but the deal fell through so obviously when coach Micho was there they had their own players and they had their own ambitions, so I had to sit out six months in the 2017/18 season without being registered or playing.

“It was a huge blow for me personally as a player as I was trying to make some strides after Baroka. And when they finally gave me a chance they said they wanted to use me as a central defender, but for me personally, I just wanted to play and I didn’t really care where I would be playing. After that a lot of people thought I was a centre-back.”

On life in Europe, the 23-year-old versatile player explained why it was a challenge for him to settle down in France.

“They made it very clear that they had been tracking my improvement since I was at Baroka and also for the Zim national team so they wanted me to play as a midfielder,” he added.

“It was a new challenge for me in a new continent and I had to make sure that I quickly adjust to the demands. I got into a team that had a lot of young players with a very good coach and they really helped me to settle down and the rest is history.

“We had a difficult situation before I signed [last year], but Orlando Pirates helped me to make the right decision because there were a couple of offers that were there. And for Reims to show faith in me, a young player who was not really playing at Pirates is amazing.”

The Warriors international left Pirates last year where his initial contract was set to expire in June 2023, but he's now on a new and improved package that will keep him at the French club until June 2024.