St Mirren vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch St Mirren versus Celtic live on TV and stream online in the United Kingdom and United States

Celtic will be looking to make it seven wins from seven in the Scottish Premiership when they take on St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday afternoon. Ange Postecoglou's side have scored 25 goals and conceded just once in the league, with an average of plus-four goals a game so far.

The Bhoys come into the game on the back of a hard-earned point in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk and will be eager to get back to winning ways when they resume domestic duties. St Mirren, meanwhile, haven't played a competitive game in a number of weeks and have had plenty of time to reflect on a heavy 3-0 loss to St Johnston last time out.

GOAL brings you the details on how to watch the match on TV in the UK, U.S and India as well as how to stream it live online.

St Mirren vs Celtic date & kick-off time

Game: St Mirren vs Celtic Date: September 18/19, 2022 Kick-off: 12pm BST / 7am ET / 4:30am IST Venue: SMiSa Stadium, Paisley

How to watch St Mirren vs Celtic on TV & live stream online

In the UK, Sky Sports Football is showing St Mirren versus Celtic live on TV, with a live stream available using Sky Go. CBS Sports has the rights to Scottish football in the U.S.

Country TV channel Live stream US CBS Sports Network CBS Sports Network UK Sky Sports Football Sky Go India N/A N/A

St Mirren team news & squad

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has the luxury of a near-fully fit squad to select from, with Toylosi Olusanya the only absentee thanks to a toe injury. Curtis Main will be relied upon to score, with Jonah Ayunga also expected to pose a threat.

Position Players Goalkeepers Carson, Lyness, Urminsky Defenders Tait, Tanser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Fraser, Strain, Gallagher Midfielders O'Hara, Flynn, Kiltie, Henderson, Gogic, Reid, Erhahon, Baccus Forwards Ayunga, Brophy, Main, Olusanya, Greive

Celtic team news and squad

Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy has returned to training and will be pushing for inclusion after recovering from the illness that precluded him from involvement in the Champions League last week. Centre-back Carl Starfelt remains unavailable for selection as he continues rehabilitation following a knee injury.

Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi have 12 goals between them in the league this season so far and the Bhoys will be hoping the pair continue to fire on all cylinders in Paisley.