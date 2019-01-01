Spurs won’t sign Dybala and Pochettino is ‘coming to an end’ – Murphy

The former Tottenham midfielder cannot see another move being made for the Juventus forward, while a coaching change could soon be on the cards

will not be signing Paulo Dybala in January and the reign of Mauricio Pochettino looks to be “coming to an end”, says Danny Murphy.

Spurs were keen on adding an international forward to their ranks over the summer.

No deal was done before the deadline as issues regarding image rights prevented an agreement from being reached.

It has been suggested that interest from north London remains, but Dybala has figured for Juventus under Maurizio Sarri this season and may no longer be a realistic option.

Former Spurs star Murphy sees that being the case, especially as there is no obvious place for him in the Tottenham squad at present.

He told Sportingbet: "Tottenham won’t sign Dybala unless they’re planning on shipping another big name player out. Tottenham have a wealth of attacking players that play in a similar position to Dybala and I can’t see them waiting around if he’s signed.

"Dybala would be an amazing signing for the club, but if he starts, I can’t see the likes of Dele Alli or Lucas Moura being happy with moving down the pecking order and sitting on the bench.

"Dybala isn’t going to be cheap and I think that will be the main reason the transfer doesn’t materialise."

It remains to be seen if Pochettino is still calling the shots by the time the next transfer window opens, with Spurs’ struggles in 2019-20 seeing questions asked of his ability to carry the club any further.

Murphy admits a parting of ways could be on the cards at some stage, saying: "Pochettino’s the right man for the job at Tottenham, but it’s looking more and more likely that his time at the club is coming to an end. He’s been a real breath of fresh air for the club and the Premier League, but a few of his statements in the past few months have clearly shown that something isn’t right.

"There’s definitely a good opportunity for him to progress the team and once all the new signings are fit, they will definitely improve the team, but it appears that he’s questioning his future.

"I can’t see him making a decision until next summer. Whatever happens, he’ll want to see this season out and then decide where he wants to go from there."

Pressed on whether Pochettino would be a good fit for , who continue to be linked with a move to take the South American to the Santiago Bernabeu, Murphy said: "Pochettino would have to massively adapt his managerial style if he were to take over at Real Madrid. He’s use to motivating and managing young hungry players, which is a different kettle of fish to motivating and managing superstars.

"It would be a very different job for him, but I feel he would be able to deliver. He’s shown his coaching ability and ways of being able to adapt to different circumstances, so it would just be a case of changing his mindset.

"He’s used to working with players for long periods of time and pushing them to constantly improve, but we know that there will be a higher turnover at Madrid and a different mentality. Overall, I can’t see Tottenham letting him leave without a fight."