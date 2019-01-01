Spurs boss Pochettino shocked by 'completely unfair' touchline ban

The Tottenham head coach has been stung by a two-match suspension after confronting referee Mike Dean in the wake of a shock defeat to Burnley

manager Mauricio Pochettino considers his two-match touchline ban for confronting referee Mike Dean to be “completely unfair” and has hinted at an appeal.

The Spurs boss has been sanctioned by the Football Association following his actions at the end of their Premier League meeting with Burnley.

Pochettino was less than impressed by the performance of the match officials during a costly 2-1 defeat for his side at Turf Moor.

His aired his frustration on the field and has been reprimanded for taking matters into his own hands.

The Argentine is, however, bemused as to why he has been suspended, telling reporters ahead of a trip to former club on Saturday: “I am a little bit in shock because I think it is completely unfair. But what can I do now? Nothing – only to accept it.

“I need to see the reason they announced I’m going to be banned. I still don’t know the reason because the letter did not arrive.”

Pochettino has the option to contest the FA’s ruling and has suggested that he may go down that route once he has been made aware of why such drastic action has been taken.

Asked if he is planning an appeal, the South American said: “It wasn’t a big deal. Of course it wasn’t the best way to talk with the referee, but I never expected this sort of situation.

“I need to see the reason why, then we’ll see what happens.

“I am so curious to see why they decided to do what they do.

“This is my seventh season in and you can see how I have behaved from day one. I always want to help and empathise, understand and behave my best.

“This is my first time that maybe I wasn’t completely right in behaviour, but I think it is too much. I feel a little bit sad and disappointed with the punishment. It’s unbelievable.”

Article continues below

Pochettino’s emotions got the better of him against as a shock reversal put a serious dent in Spurs’ title aspirations.

Having suffered one stumble on the road in that contest, Tottenham them took another at Stamford Bridge against .

More points were then dropped in the North London derby draw with , before returning to winning ways on Tuesday when seeing off Borussia Dortmund to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.