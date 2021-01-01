Spotify founder Daniel Ek expresses interest in buying Arsenal

The current owners, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, have faced a barrage of criticism for their decision to join the failed Super League

Spotify founder Daniel Ek has expressed his interest in buying Arsenal.

Current owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment have come under fire for the failed Super League project, with Gunners fans making their feelings known at a protest on Friday.

Josh Kroenke has said his family has no plans to sell, but a potential buyer is in the frame in the shape of Ek.

What has been said?

"As a kid growing up, I've cheered for Arsenal as long as I can remember," Ek wrote on Twitter.

"If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring."

The Kroenke position

Arsenal were one of six Premier League clubs - the others being Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - to sign up to the Super League, only for it to collapse amid a wave of protests.

Josh Kroenke attended a fans’ forum on Thursday and was given a severe grilling, but he maintained that the position of the family was to remain in charge and move forward.

The protests continued ahead of Arsenal’s loss to Everton on Friday, and with the Gunners struggling on the field that mood is unlikely to shift.

Who is Daniel Ek?

Swedish entrepreneur Daniel Ek is worth an estimated £3.38bn (€4.7bn/$5.68bn), according to Forbes, with his fortune built on the back of the music streaming service Spotify.

The 38-year-old founded that venture back in 2006 and it has grown to amass over 350 million subscribers.

Not everyone has, however, taken kindly to Ek's remarks about potentially taking over at Arsenal.

The front man for English rock band The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, wrote on Twitter: "Could we ask that you get things sorted out with musicians before jumping in with footballers??"

The animosity relates to the fees that artists are paid for each play of their works, which is comparatively low.

Indeed, Graeme Souness joked on Sky Sports that Ek would need to spend more than £4bn to sort out the Gunners, who find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League table.

