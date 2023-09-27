This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sports Calendar 2023 TV Guide: How to watch the biggest sporting events this year

Renuka Odedra
2023 sports calendar and tv guideGOAL / various
An all-you-need-to-know TV guide and calendar to the biggest sporting events of 2023

Are you someone who knows your wickets from your aces and is a general fan of sports, then GOAL has you covered. We've compiled a list of all the major sporting events that will take place in 2023. It will make sure you don't miss a moment of action surfing for schedules.

This one guide ensures everything all in one place, so you can focus on what matters the most - enjoying your favourite sports. We also have in-depth guides on how to watch specific sports from Formula One to the ICC Cricket World Cup and so much more.

September 2023

SportEventDateLocationHow to watch
Football Scottish League Cup - Quarter Finals26-28 September Scotland Viaplay
Football UEFA Women's Nations League: Netherlands vs England 26 September Utrecht, Netherlands ITV
Rugby LeagueSuper League Eliminators29-30 September VariousSky Sports / Channel 4
GolfRyder Cup 29 Sep - 1 OctRome, Italy Sky Sports
GymnasticsArtistic World Championships30 Sep - 8 OctoberAntwerp, BelgiumBBC

October 2023

SportEventDateLocationHow to watch
GolfAlfred Dunhill Links Championship5-8 OctoberScotland Sky Sports
Cricket ICC World Cup 5 Oct - 19 Nov IndiaSky Sports
Rugby League Super League play-off semi-finals 6-7 OctoberVarious Sky Sports / Channel 4
Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 8 October Lusali Qatar Sky Sports
Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Spain vs. Scotland 12 OctoberSeville, Spain Viaplay
Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Republic of Ireland vs. Greece 13 October Dublin, Ireland Viaplay
Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. San Marino 14 October Belfast, Northern Ireland Viaplay
Rugby League Super League Grand Final 14 October Old Trafford, Manchester Sky Sports
Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Wales vs, Croatia 15 OctoberCardiff, Wales Viaplay
Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Gibraltar vs. Republic of Ireland 16 October Faro-Loule, GibraltarViaplay
Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: England vs Italy 17 October London, England Channel 4
Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Slovenia 17 October Belfast, Northern IrelandViaplay
Football UEFA Women's Nations League: England vs Belgium 27 OctoberLeicester, England ITV
Rugby Union World Cup final 28 October Paris, France ITV
Formula One USA Grand Prix 22 October Austin, TexasSky Sports
Tennis Paris Masters 30 Oct - 5 NovParis, France Amazon Prime Video
TennisWTA Tour Finals 30 Oct - 6 Nov Shenzhen, China Amazon Prime Video
Football UEFA Women's Nations League: Belgium vs England 31 October Heverlee, BelgiumITV

November 2023

SportEvent DateLocation How to watch
Football Scottish League Cup Semi-Finals 4-5 November Various Viaplay
Formula One Brazillian Grand Prix5 November Sao Paulo, Brazil Sky Sports
Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Georgia vs. Scotland 16 November Tbilisi, Georgia Viaplay
GolfDP World Tour championships16-19 November Dubai Sky Sports
Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: England vs. Malta 17 November Wembley, London

Channel 4

Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Finland vs. Northern Ireland 17 November Helsinki, Finland Viaplay
FootballEuro 2024 Qualifier: Armenia vs. Wales 18 NovemberYerevan, Armenia Viaplay
Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Netherlands vs. Republic of Ireland 18 November Amsterdam, Netherlands Viaplay
Formula OneLas Vegas Grand Prix 19 November Las Vegas, Nevada Sky Sports
FootballEuro 2024 Qualifier: Scotland vs. Norway 19 November Glasgow, Scotland Viaplay
FootballEuro 2024 Qualifier: North Macedonia vs. England 20 November Skopje, North Macedonia Channel 4
FootballEuro 2024 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Denmark 20 November Belfast, Northern Ireland Viaplay
FootballEuro 2024 Qualifier: Wales vs. Turkey 21 November Cardiff, Wales Viaplay
TennisDavis Cup Finals 22-26 November Malaga, Spain BBC
Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 26 November Yas Marina, Abu DhabiSky Sports

December 2023

SportEvent DateLocationHow to watch
Athletics European Cross Country Championships10 December Brussels, Belgium BBC
EquestrianLondon International Horse Show 14-18 December London, England BBC
Football Scottish League Cup Final 17th December TBC

Viaplay