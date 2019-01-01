Sponsors drive success of JSSL Profesional Academy 7s

Betadine join Courts, St James’s Place, Turkish Airlines and adidas

The JSSL Professional Academy 7s would not have grown phenomenally over the last few years if not for the support of many sponsors and partners it has brought on board.

For the 2019 edition of the event Betadine have signed up and join Turkish Airlines, Courts and St James Place Wealth Management and adidas who have all renewed their sponsorships as Gold Sponsors. The JSSL Professional Academy 7s is also supported by ’s LaLiga while the Singapore Tourism Board have renewed their support to 2021.

Said JSSL Singapore Ambassador Paul Parker: “We have been extremely lucky to have been able to bring on board so many great partners to support us for the JSSL Professional Academy 7s.

“We would not have been able to grow the event if not for the generous support of our many sponsors and partners. The sponsors are the drivers behind our growth, and we look forward to their continued support.”

Said Andy Kerr, partner of St James’s Place Wealth Management: “Football is also a wonderful social leveller and cuts across borders. The JSSL Professional Academy 7s

provides us with a platform to engage with a very wide audience.”

Added Terry O’Connor, Group CEO of COURTS Asia: “COURTS has always been supportive of nurturing young sporting talent as a means of inspiring and uniting communities. We are happy to partner the JSSL Professional Academy 7s and enable promising young talent to be showcased on a regional stage.”

Said Mr Levend Arisoy, Singapore’s country manager for Turkish Airlines: “We were amazed at how JSSL was able to pull in so many inbound athletes, officials and their families to Singapore for the annual event. It is a phenomenal event which provides us with a lot of opportunities to engage.”

Among the new partners signed up for the latest edition is Betadine, also a partner of English League club .

Among the top youth teams confirmed for the JSSL Professional Academy 7s include , , , , , , Persib Bandung

and JDT. The JSSL Professional Academy 7s will be held from 19 April to 21 April at Our Tampines Hub.