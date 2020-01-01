Speedy Ejiofor can emulate Juventus’ Demiral - AC Alcanenense’s president Tarcato

Ranked among the fastest players in the Portuguese league, the left wing-back has been tipped for the top like the Juventus and Turkey international

Innocent Ejiofor could follow in the footsteps of centre-back Merih Demiral by playing for a big club in Europe sooner than expected, according to AC Alcanenense’s president Jose Tarcato.

Amid interest from , and , the Portuguese outfit scouted the youth international who missed out on the 2015 U17 World Cup owing to injury.

Since his arrival, Ejiofor has understandably drawn high praise for his instant impact in Pedro Gil’s squad, characterised by a series of eye-catching displays from his left wing-back position.

The 19-year-old has been tipped to emulate former Alcanenense star Demiral who now features in Maurizio Sarri’s team.

Before joining Juventus for €18million in 2019, the international had featured for Lisbon, Alanyaspor and .

Despite his abilities, the Alcanenense supremo believes the teenager is still a work-in-progress while lauding him for settling down quickly in a new environment

“We are very happy with Innocent [Ejiofor], it is not easy for a young African to move to Europe, a different location, different language, new customs,” Tarcato told Goal.

“Fortunately, he already speaks a little Portuguese. He is a boy with great potential and I strongly believe in his potential.

“His adaptation was quick. When you are a quality player you are cherished by the whole team. We also tried to make the adaptation quick so that he could help the team.

“We are a team that cherish youngsters and encourage them. [Merih] Demiral was groomed in this club and now plays for Juventus. With the way things are going, Innocent is likely to emulate him and go even further.”

Ejiofor’s biggest assets are his scooting speed and powerful feet which packs a missile – little wonder he is nicknamed ‘Roberto Carlos’.

Asked if he is faster than Kylian Mbappe or Leroy Sane, Tarco continued as follows.

“That will be a very tough call but he is a superfast player, with great power. These qualities are phenomenal for a defender. He can do the entire left lane with great ease.

“What we have been thinking for Innocent is that he stays with us for another season, after that season we will have to find him a bigger club where he can continue with his development.

“With his performances week in, week out, I strongly believe that Innocent will play at the highest level.”

He is reportedly on the radar of Boavista, Sporting Lisbon, and 04.