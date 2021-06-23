Spain score five goals in European Championship match for first time with Slovakia mauling

For the first time in 43 matches in the competition, La Roja tallied five goals in a single game

Spain scored five goals in a European Championship match for the first time in their history with a 5-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday.

La Roja started Euro 2020 with a pair of disappointing draws against Sweden and then Poland, scoring just one goal across both matches.

But Luis Enrique's side erupted in their Group E finale, advancing to the knockout stage in style.

History for Spain

Spain scored five times in a Euros match for the first time in their history in their 43rd match in the competition.

5 - Spain have scored five goals in a single European Championship match for the very first time, with this their 43rd fixture in the competition. Star. #EURO2020 #ESP https://t.co/3ri8CAiJGk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 23, 2021

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka opened the scoring in the 30th minute with an unfortunate own goal, punching the ball into his own net after a shot rang off the crossbar.

Aymeric Laporte made it two just before half-time, before Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and another own goal from Juraj Kucka completed the rout in the second half.

44 - Scoring with his first touch 44 seconds after coming on, Ferran Torres' goal is the fastest by a substitute in a European Championship match since Juan Carlos Valerón netted 39 seconds after coming on against Russia in 2004, also for Spain. Entrance. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/IrqXF66BKW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 23, 2021

Torres's goal came just 44 seconds after he entered the game off the bench, the fastest goal for a substitute in a European Championship match in 17 years.

What's next for Spain?

Spain ended the group stage with a win but could only finish runners-up in Group E after Sweden's 3-2 win against Poland.

The Swedes topped the group with seven points, while La Roja earned second place in the group, Slovakia finishing in third and Poland in fourth.

Spain will now face Croatia in the last 16 on Monday.

