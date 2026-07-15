Spain are the kings of world football. In a thrilling final, they saw off Argentina to get their hands on the golden trophy and lift the FIFA World Cup 2026™ title.

Played in an electric atmosphere, the match brought a polished performance from both sides. Then Ferran Torres settled it in the second period of extra time, sparking scenes of joy in the stands and confirming Spain as champions.

Argentina put in a commendable display of their own. Yet after an epic run through the tournament, they could not avoid defeat.

Victory carried Spain onto the podium as world champions, just like the thousands of fans who found themselves one step away from winning the grand prize in the Driven Quest competition.

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As the official supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Valvoline by Aramco brings you an exclusive FIFA ball free with every qualifying service, in addition to a chance to win exclusive gifts from Adidas, and even the chance to win one of three brand new cars through the Driven Quest competition.

Do not miss the chance to join the Valvoline Driven Quest to win exclusive football memorabilia and enter the draw for the grand prize.



