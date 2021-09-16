Sowah: Club Brugge manager Clement hails Ghanaian winger after fine PSG display

The 21-year-old made a mark on his Champions League debut as his side held the French giants on Wednesday

Club Brugge boss Philippe Clement has praised the performance of Ghanaian attacker Kamal Sowah in their 1-1 home stalemate with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The winger saw 92 minutes of action as the Belgian giants came from behind to hold a Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe-led side to a stalemate.

Ander Herrera shot PSG in front in the 15th minute before captain Hans Vanaken responded for the hosts in the 27th minute in the Group A matchday one tie at Jan Breydel Stadium.

"Lang, De Ketelaere, Vanaken, Sowah, ... I really should name every player. You can only get a result like tonight's if everyone is fully focused and committed and that was the case,” Clement said after the game, his club’s official website reported.

“They've played a wonderful game, both physically and mentally. We started off well but conceded a goal after 15 minutes play. But then, the reaction from my players is what really satisfies me as a coach.

"This is our football philosophy. This is how we want to play every game. If I have to be critical, then I would say that we need a bit more efficiency.

"The other teams in the group will not be taken by surprise by us, we still have five finals to play and we need to be ready. I don't think we should limit the dreams of the players. Let them dream of what could be and we'll see where we end in this group. But this was a brilliant performance from our part."

The result has left Brugge third on the table behind leaders Manchester City, who beat German side RB Leipzig 6-3 in the other group game, and PSG.

Sowah joined the Belgian side on a four-year contract from English outfit Leicester City last month.

Last weekend, he made his debut for the Blue-Black, marking the outing with an assist as the club beat Oostende 3-0 in the Belgian First Division A.

The 21-year-old is yet to be capped by Ghana at international level, having turned down call-ups in the past.