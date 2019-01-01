Southgate: Sterling has the making of a future England captain

The Three Lions star netted a hat-trick against the Czech Republic on Friday, and his manager has tipped him for a leadership role

manager Gareth Southgate has said Raheem Sterling has what it takes to be a future international captain.

Sterling is one of England's most in-form players, having netted three goals in a 5-0 win over the Czech Republic on Friday.

The Man City star has become a key influence on England's next generation of stars, with Jadon Sancho among those hailing the 24-year-old's example.

Speaking ahead of England's qualifier at Montenegro, Southgate said he believes Sterling is naturally developing into one of England's leaders.

“We’ve had three or four players captaining the team, and Raheem is developing lots of the qualities those guys have,” Southgate said.

“He has those qualities. It’s difficult to talk about a potential captain when the captain [Harry Kane] is in the hotel waiting to go out for dinner, but in terms of his personal qualities, he’s shown some outstanding personal qualities.”

Kane is England's current captain, but Southgate revealed last week that Sterling has joined Kane in the team's "leadership group", which also consists of Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier, Fabian Delph and Ashley Young.

"I decided to promote him into the leadership group in between November and March, observing his maturity and influence," Southgate said.

“I think when you speak to other young players, he’s one of the first they speak about making them feel really comfortable in the environment. That was a really important move for him.”

Sterling is in a rich vein of scoring form for club and country, having now scored five goals in his last three England appearances.

At club level, Sterling has 19 goals for Man City this season and has been mentioned as a possible candidate for PFA Player of the Year.

"For me, the biggest thing is he’s in such a confident mood, he’s finishing without thinking," Southgate said.

"He’s in flow, and for any sportsman that’s a great place to be. You want to play without thinking. As soon as you think about what you’re going to do, you hesitate."