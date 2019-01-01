Southampton's Shane Long bags fastest ever Premier League goal

The Irishman was on the scoresheet after just seven seconds in Tuesday's game at Watford

striker Shane Long has scored the fastest goal the Premier League has ever seen, the Irishman hitting the net after a mere seven seconds.

Long opened the scoring in Tuesday's game at in record speed, giving his side the lead just moments after the game had kicked off.

Fans were still filing into their seats at Vicarage Road when their side shockingly went behind in record-breaking circumstances.

From the opening kick-off Watford passed the ball back to centre-back Craig Cathcart, whose attempted clearance was blocked by the onrushing Long.

The Irishman's block put him clear in on goal and he kept his composure by chipping in over Ben Foster in the Hornets goal.

0.07 - At just seven seconds, Shane Long's strike against Watford is the fastest ever scored in @premierleague history. Record. #WATSOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2019

Long's goal beat the previous record, which was set when Ledley King scored after 9.82 seconds for against Bradford in 2000.

Alan Shearer is in third with his goal after 10.52 seconds for Newcastle in 2003, while Christian Eriksen scored for Tottenham against in 2018 after 10.54 seconds.

The top five is rounded out by Mark Viduka, who scored 11.9 seconds into 's 2001 Premier League match against Charlton Athletic.

The goal was Long's fourth of the season, and came in his 23rd Premier League match in 2018-19.

The 32-year-old has been red-hot lately though, with Tuesday's goal his third in his last four Premier League games.

Long is in his fifth season with Saints after initially joining the team from in 2014.

The 2015-16 season was Long's most prolific with Southampton, as the striker finished the season with 10 league goals.

Prior to his time with Hull City, Long also played for Reading and after beginning his career with Cork City in his native Ireland.

On the international level, Long has been capped 82 times by Republic of Ireland, scoring 17 goals in the process.

Long's strike was an early boost for a Saints side looking to confirm their Premier League status for next season.

Southampton entered Tuesday's match in 16th place, five points clear of the relegation zone.