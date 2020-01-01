Southampton’s Djenepo dismisses comparison with Liverpool’s Mane

The Mali winger admitted he is not on the same level with the Liverpool talisman ahead of Saturday’s league match at Anfield

forward Moussa Djenepo has dismissed comparisons with Sadio Mane by describing the attacker as a ‘big brother’ and ‘someone he looks up to’.

The 21-year-old made the admission prior to the Saints’ visit to Anfield for Saturday’s Premier League clash against an unbeaten Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Djenepo’s impressive start to life in the English top-flight having contributed two goals and an assist in his 14 league appearances, has seen him likened to Mane.

When quizzed if he has similar qualities with the international, Djenepo told Daily Echo; “I wouldn’t say so. Sadio is a great player and a great person.

“To compare the both of us, although it’s a compliment and a good thing, I know I’ve got a lot of work to do to get to his level.

“He is a big brother, someone I look up to and I know I have to keep working hard.”

During their first outing of the season in August, Djenepo met Mane on his return to St Mary's Stadium in a game that ended 2-1 in favour of the Reds, with the Senegalese scoring a goal and providing an assist for Roberto Firmino's winner.

The former Standard Liege player revealed his conversation with the 2019 African Player of the Year who will not be available for Saturday’s match due to an injury.

“I spoke with him after the game and he gave me some advice,” he continued.

“He wished me the best of luck and told me to keep working hard. He gave me his shirt and it made me very happy.

“He came and found me in the tunnel afterwards and very kindly gave me his shirt, but I couldn’t give mine to him because I’d already given it to one of the fans.”

The Mali international who won the Premier League Goal of the Month for September, has settled in well in since his arrival in the summer with fine performances as he gradually wins the hearts of the St Mary’s faithful.

He credited ’s Sofiane Boufal for his quick adaptation on the south coast and to life in the Premier League.

“I really like life here a lot. People have been very warm and friendly which has helped me settle in well," he added.

“Sofiane is a good friend of mine and is like a big brother. He gives me advice all the time, and we have a really good relationship.

“We speak a lot and he has been a big part in helping ease my adaptation to the Premier League.”