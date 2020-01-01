Southampton striker Michael Obafemi confused for Obafemi Martins in Crystal Palace win

The Saints' continued their fine away run on Tuesday but Kamara made a hilarious blunder when reporting the game on Sky Sports

defeated in Tuesday's Premier League encounter to secure their fourth straight win on the road, however, pundit Chris Kamara made the game memorable when he mistakenly referred to Michael Obafemi as Obafemi Martins.

Obafemi led the Saints' attack with Shane Long at Selhurst Park while Martins previously played for and in the English top-flight.

Kamara, a former and midfielder, is currently working as a reporter on Sky Sports' Soccer Special where he made the blunder on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old was reporting the game on television and said Martins who in search of a new club was up front for Southampton but he immediately corrected himself after noticing the blunder.

Obafemi Martins is up front for Southampton tonight! 😲



(According to Kammy 😂) pic.twitter.com/uT169awAPi — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 21, 2020

"In the first few minutes of this game it has been all Southampton, they are playing in the Crystal Palace half,” Kamara said.

“Obafemi Martins is playing up front instead of Danny Ings... not Obafemi Martins, what is his name? Obafemi someone.

"Michael Obafemi, that's who! Haha! I was close! I knew there was an Obafemi in there somewhere!”

Michael Obafemi was born to Nigerian parents in Dublin and has pledged his international allegiance to .

He made his debut as a second-half substitute in a Uefa Nations League match against in November 2018.