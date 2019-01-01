Women's World Cup
Southampton Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

The Saints briefly flirted with relegation until the final few weeks of last season where they managed to secure their survival by five crucial points

Following a disappointing last season in the Premier League where Southampton were in danger of relegation and only managed to finish in 16th place, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will want to get preparations underway to get the new season started on a high note.

They kick off the new campaign away at Burnley before hosting title challengers Liverpool in their first home match a week later.

Chelsea and Manchester United also visit St Mary's in the opening weeks of the campaign while on the final day newly-promoted Sheffield United travel to the south coast.

The Saints' full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Southampton Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
10/08/2019 15:00 Burnley v Southampton
17/08/2019 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
24/08/2019 15:00 Brighton v Southampton
31/08/2019 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United
14/09/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Southampton
21/09/2019 15:00 Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
28/09/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
05/10/2019 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea
19/10/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton
26/10/2019 15:00 Southampton v Leicester City
02/11/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton
09/11/2019 15:00 Southampton v Everton
23/11/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
30/11/2019 15:00 Southampton v Watford
04/12/2019 19:45 Southampton v Norwich City
07/12/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton
14/12/2019 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United
21/12/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton
26/12/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
28/12/2019 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace
01/01/2020 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
11/01/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Southampton
18/01/2020 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton
22/01/2020 20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
01/02/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
08/02/2020 15:00 Southampton v Burnley
22/02/2020 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa
29/02/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Southampton
07/03/2020 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United
14/03/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Southampton
21/03/2020 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal
04/04/2020 15:00 Watford v Southampton
11/04/2020 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City
18/04/2020 15:00 Everton v Southampton
25/04/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton
02/05/2020 15:00 Southampton v Brighton
09/05/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton
17/05/2020 15:00 Southampton v Sheffield United

