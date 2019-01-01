South Africa's Linda Motlhalo joins Chinese Women's Super League outfit Beijing Phoenix

After an impressive season with Houston Dash in 2018, the midfielder has completed a move to the Chinese side

Linda Motlhalo has joined Chinese Women's Super League outfit Beijing Phoenix from Houston Dash on a one-year deal.

In February 2018, Motlhalo sealed her first professional move to National Women's Super League side Houston Dash from 's JVW FC.

At Houston, the 20-year-old, featured in 21 times and scored once, providing one assist during her one-season spell with James Clarkson's side.

The midfielder then helped South Africa to a Women's World Cup ticket for the first time at the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in , thus attracting interests from , hence her recent exit from the USA outfit.

Having terminated her contract with Dash, Mothalo has now completed her move to the Chinese women's topflight outfit alongside compatriot Thembi Kgatlana.

Article continues below

Congrats are in order for @Banyana_Banyana forward @MaserameLinda who is joining @KgatlanaJnr11 at Beijing BG Phoenix FC in . The duo also played together at Houston Dash in the USA. They join new teammates after @CyprusCup @SAFA_net @SasolLeague @SasolSA #limitless pic.twitter.com/pCUCmuIYkn — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) February 22, 2019

And Kim Bjorkegren's side will hope the arrival of the South African duo will bolster the squad in the coming campaign after they finished sixth last season.

On sealing their switch to China, the duo becomes the first South Africans to move to the Asian country in recent times.

Motlhalo and Kgatlana are expected to team up with the Beijing side after South Africa's upcoming appearance at the 2019 Cyprus Women's Cup which is scheduled to kick off on February 27.