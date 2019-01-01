South Africa midfielder Stephanie Malherbe joins Swedish outfit Djurgarden

The Banyana Banyana star has left Texas A & M for a move to Europe after signing for the Damallsvenskan outfit

Stephanie Malherbe has been captured by Swedish Damallsvenskan side Djurgarden for an initial one-year deal.

Before her switch, Malherbe previously played for Texas A&M team while studying accounting at the University, where she had recently graduated from.

During her studies, she made her debut for against on March 25, 2016 and later joined the squad for the Rio Olympics.

Upon completing her first career move to Europe, the South Africa international has expressed her delight and readiness to help the team to succeed.

"I am just really excited for the high-level competition. The Djurgarden team have a high level of football," Malherbe told club website .

"Graduating from the University, I am really excited about this big jump and I think it's going to push me and I am really excited to see how it goes.

"I know [Djurgarden] are very good and they did pretty well last year and on their way up and got a very good prospect in the upcoming season.

"I am a very technical player and defensive minded and possession based. I like to keep the ball moving, play-maker, distributing and supporting the attack.

"I am a midfielder, primarily defensive midfield but I can play anywhere. I do have experience to play anywhere on the pitch."

Following horrible injuries to Kim Tensingh and Shelia Van den Bulk, the 23-year-old was snapped up lately alongside Alexandra Lindberg as replacements.

And the team's head coach Joel Riddez is pleased with his late acquisition of Malherbe and believes the South African is good to go.

"We have had contact since November and now it became a situation where we could take her in," Riddez told the club website.

"Stephanie has almost played college football in the USA a few years. She also played and played the Olympics with South Africa 2016 where she did very good matches as a defensive midfielder, including against .

"A good ball winner who is above all defensive and thought is that she can solve some of what we lost when Sheila (van den Bulk) disappeared with her knee injury. But also a player who can handle more positions if needed.

Article continues below

"She has received very good testimonials from her previous coaches and came in and trained with us last Friday and did well. She is so tactically educated that she feels safe to take into our environment and will be able to adapt quickly."

She will set sights on quickly adapting to life in Sweden, and is expected to link up with 's Ogonnna Chukwudi and 's Portia Boakye.

Malherbe will hope to make an instant impact with Djurgarden when they begin their Damallsvenskan campaign against holders Pitea on April 14.