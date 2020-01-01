Sourav Ganguly: Hope ATK Mohun Bagan win the Kolkata derby

The co-owner of ATK Mohun Bagan has his eyes set on the first Kolkata derby on November 27 this month…

The seventh edition of the (ISL) is set to kick-off on Friday and Sourav Ganguly, who is the co-owner of , has earmarked the date of the first Kolkata derby in his diary.

and Mohun Bagan have made it into the ISL this season and the derby is scheduled for November 27th.

The former cricket captain hopes that ATK Mohun Bagan have a great season and has backed coach Antonio Habas to do well given that he has already won two titles for the erstwhile ATK.

“Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are huge additions. They have a great fan following. The Salt Lake stadium goes berserk every time they play. It's electric to have 100000 people. I have played Test matches with 125000 people in the stadium while beating at the Eden Gardens.

“I hope we have a good season. I am a big fan of our coach. He has a lot of say in ATK Mohun Bagan. He has won us the title on a couple of occasions, and I hope we win this season as well. I have my eyes on the Kolkata derby. Hope we will win that day,” said Ganguly in an ISL Instagram chat on Thursday.

Ganguly also shared his thoughts on the importance of the Kolkata derby which will be played in the ISL for the very first time.

“It is a festival on the day of the derby. I used to go with my father at the Eden Gardens to watch the derby. The city used to be engrossed with the game. Not one seat used to be empty. The excitement and attachment of the people were unbelievable. The games off the pitch start 48 hours ago. The reactions at the end are priceless. Life comes to an end if the club loses. Passion and attachment define Kolkata football,” said Board of Control for Cricket in (BCCI) President.