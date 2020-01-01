‘Someone must tell Maguire that Man Utd don’t do hugs’ – Ferdinand surprised by derby pleasantries

The former Red Devils defender is disappointed to have seen animosity leaking out of a once fierce battle with Manchester City

Rio Ferdinand has echoed Roy Keane in condemning the pleasantries which followed the final whistle in a Manchester derby date between United and City, with the former defender saying someone needs to tell Harry Maguire that the Red Devils do not do hugs.

The international centre-half was seen embracing and joking with Three Lions colleague John Stones at the end of a drab goalless draw on Saturday.

Former United captain Keane spoke out afterwards against the apparent desire of those in the modern era to be “mates with everybody”, with passion ebbing away from what should be the most highly-charged of contests.

Ferdinand is another to have pointed out that “hugs all around” would not have been accepted during Sir Alex Ferguson’s iconic reign at Old Trafford, with Maguire and Co needing to learn quickly that there is no place for friendship in the heat of Premier League battle.

He told FIVE: “Boring Manchester derby. Normally there’s pushing and shoving, normally there’s some needle in the game, some goals. This was just a 0-0 borefest, and at the end hugs all around.

“I think it’s been well documented on social media. Listen, the new generation are different, we can’t expect them to be the same as the way we were. We weren’t hugging and kissing any Man City players or players when we were playing because it was just a mad rivalry.

“Didn’t like them, didn’t like being at their stadium for longer than we needed to be, didn’t want to bump into any City fans during the week or after and the players, we were amicable. I get on with Joleon Lescott, Vinny Kompany among others, Joe Hart, Gareth Barry, all players who played for Man City at the time.

“But during the time we weren’t close and hugs wouldn’t have been part of what we were doing. A good shake of the hand, ‘how are you doing mate’ with a grimace. There was an undertone there because we were rivals, it’s as simple as that.

“I don’t understand, I don’t get the hugging really. It’s not something I’ve done, I would’ve been on at people for doing it. But I understand this generation are different.

“I’ll never forget, and this is what needs to happen. When I played for Man United, the first Manchester derby I played in was at Maine Road, the old Man City stadium.

“We got beat 3-1 I think, [Shaun] Goater scored a couple and they beat us. Coming into the changing room I could feel it, I could sense the atmosphere. Sat down, Ruud van Nistelrooy walks in with a Man City shirt. He’d swapped a shirt.

“Sir Alex Ferguson went off his head, he went nuts. He didn’t go red, he went purple. He went mad. He absolutely flipped, ‘don’t you ever come into a changing room after a derby with a shirt of theirs. Ever. Don’t bring one in this changing room’.

“From that moment I knew. I had the feeling before, but I was in no uncertain terms after I left the changing room that day that hugs and kisses, swapping shirts don’t happen in Man United vs Man City.

“That’s the way that I was shown at the beginning and that’s the way I continued. The question now is... is that the law being laid down now by the people that are there?

“Is there someone looking at a picture of the captain [Maguire] hugging one of their players? They might be mates, that’s fair, that’s fine, but is there someone in there saying, ‘listen, we don’t do that in here, what are you doing?’

“Who is that person telling him that? That’s the difference.”