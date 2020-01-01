Solskjaer wants Lingard 'back scoring and making assists' for Man Utd after easing off on social media

The Red Devils boss is eager for the out-of-form England international to build on a couple of encouraging displays in December

Jesse Lingard is "working hard" to rediscover his best form in a shirt, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Questions were asked over Lingard's contribution to United's cause in 2019, with the midfielder failing to either score a goal or provide an assist in the Premier League over the past 12 months.

Lingard's current contract at Old Trafford is due to run out in the summer of 2021, and although United have the option to extend the international's stay by an extra year, it has been suggested that he could be sold in the January transfer window.

It has also been reported that the 27-year-old has linked up with Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, which has only served to fuel speculation over his future.

Lingard missed United's 0-0 draw at Wolves in the third round of the through illness, but he is in line to return for a semi-final clash against on Tuesday.

One of Lingard's best performances of the 2019-20 campaign came in a win against City at the Etihad on December 7, three days after another eye-catching display in a home victory over .

And Solskjaer is eager for the midfielder to show "how important he can be" once again, pointing to his reduced presence on social media as proof of his commitment to improving his all-round game.

"Jesse has had his ups and downs as I’ve spoken about before, but against City and Tottenham, two examples of how important he can be for us in difficult games. We want him back scoring and making assists," Solskjaer told a press conference when quizzed on Lingard's position at the club.

"There's no one who runs as much, great trigger in the pressing, lively bubbly character, I don’t think you see as much social media from Jesse as you used to.

"He's got his head down and working hard and getting back to the Jesse I knew."

Since their stunning win over City last month, United have struggled for consistency, and still find themselves five points adrift of a place in the Premier League's top four.

Solskjaer wants to see the Red Devils reach those high standards on a regular basis, in order to appease supporters growing frustrated with a stop-start campaign.

"We've got to aim for performances like that. Two good days against Tottenham and City in a short spell, so we know we can do it physically," he said.

"But every game lives its own life and when you get highs like that, I'm sure they will look back on it and say, 'that's the Man United we want to see'. But we can still improve on that one."