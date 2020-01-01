'Solskjaer should go for Sane if he can't get Sancho' - Yorke backs Man Utd to move for exit-bound City star

The ex-Red Devils star has suggested an alternative option for his old club in the event they fail to land a primary target from Borussia Dortmund

Dwight York has backed to make a move for winger Leroy Sane if they can't get Jadon Sancho this summer.

Sancho has emerged as United's number one target after another stellar season at .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tipped to add the international to his ranks when the transfer window reopens, however, the German outfit are reportedly holding out for a fee in excess of £100 million ($123m).

Dortmund have yet to receive any formal offers for Sancho, and the club's head of the licensed player division Sebastian Kehl has expressed his belief that he is likely to remain at Westfalenstadion for at least one more year.

Kehl told Sportbuzzer: “We expect Jadon to play with BVB next season and we’re all very happy with the quality that he brings to our side and the difference that he can make."

One man who looks certain to switch up his surroundings is City attacker Sane, who only has one more year left to run on his current contract at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Germany international will leave either at the end of the season or next summer, with touted as his most likely next destination.

Yorke thinks United should hijack any potential deal for Sane if Sancho cannot be lured to Old Trafford, given the fact that Solskjaer's squad is currently lacking a natural left-footed wide man.

"United has got a real good attacking bunch of young players," the former Red Devils striker told Stadium Astro.

"Add in Sancho, I like the boy Sane. If I was to airdrop, the boy Sane at City I really do [like].

"We haven't got a left-footed sort of winger. The boy [Mason] Greenwood is coming to the fore recently but I like Sane.

"I really do think this kid is probably the quickest out of all them as well and he's really got a good attitude.

"I know he's got some injuries but if I was brave, if I was Man United manager at this point in time that's the type of person I would go for.

"He's had a couple of years in the Premier League, I've watched him very closely, he's a player that I like a lot.

"The boy Sancho is obviously up there as well but if you can't get him why not be brave and go for a player who's played across next door and cause some stir, just stir it up a little bit. That's what I would do."