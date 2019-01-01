Solskjaer provides Haaland transfer update as he rules out Pogba Man Utd exit

The Norwegian has given little away when it comes to a fellow countryman's potential arrival at Old Trafford, but he remains reliant on a prized asset

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained coy on speculation linking Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland with a move to , while also insisting that Paul Pogba will not be sold in January.

Solskjaer reportedly flew to Austria last Friday to meet with Haaland, who has emerged as one of United's top transfer targets ahead of the winter transfer window.

Speaking ahead of United's trip to Vicarage Road to face on Sunday, Solskjaer was asked to respond to fresh rumours that Haaland is on his way to Manchester to thrash out terms with his potential suitors, to which he responded: "I don't think he's en route here, to be fair - not through me, anyway.

"You know I can't comment on other teams' players. I've said that many a time"

When pushed further for any new developments regarding the Norwegian striker, Solskjaer said: "Well, he's not coming to Manchester because... well, I know the boy, his friends and all this. He's on a Christmas holiday. No (not in Manchester) but you can't fly anywhere from Stavanger, can you, so you need to go via here!"

The United boss was also forced to comment on Pogba's future, as the Frenchman continues to attract interest from .

Pogba has been out of action with a foot injury since the end of September, with Solskjaer revealing earlier this week that his return to the pitch has been delayed by a bout of illness.

Pogba publicly admitted he wanted to leave Old Trafford over the summer, expressing a desire to undertake a new challenge as Madrid and courted his services, but he ultimately failed to secure a transfer away from Manchester.

The World Cup winner has been tipped to seek a move once again in the new year, but Solskjaer insists that he will remain on the club's books until at least the end of the season.

The 46-year-old head coach said: “He's not getting sold in January, no. When he comes back, he'll play well, with a smile on his face and do what he did a year ago when I came here. Paul has been fantastic.

"We know we’ve got one of the best players in the world, when he plays well and gets fit. He needs time."

Article continues below

When pressed on whether or not Pogba will be back this month, Solskjaer added: "I hope so still let’s see how he feels, I’m not going to push him, what he feels, his ankle, we need him to be 100% fit. I can’t risk any setbacks.

"It was something that really needed sorting. I don’t think I should give you all the medical information but he’s now feeling good and getting better, it’s worked."

United will be aiming to close the four-point gap between themselves and in the Premier League standings when they take on Watford this weekend, before focus switches to a home fixture against Newcastle on Boxing Day.