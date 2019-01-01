Solskjaer praises Man Utd for beating 'arguably the best team in the world' in City

The Red Devils boss praised his right back and goalkeeper in particular, but lauded the entirety of his "dangerous" team

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised his team after they won the Manchester derby against a City side he thinks are “arguably the best team in the world.”

Solskjaer’s men raced to a 2-0 lead before the half hour mark and held on to consign City to a fourth Premier League defeat of the season, despite a Nicolas Otamendi goal making the last ten minutes very tight.

The Norwegian coach, who never won away at City as a United player, said that his “dangerous” team would savour this victory.

"We'll remember this one, we looked so dangerous when we got the ball and went forward against arguably the best team in the world,” Solskjaer told Match of the Day.

"It's hard to take the ball off them. They can football teams to death but with the pace and threat we have, we look dangerous every time we go forward.

"It does not matter where you win the ball it's that you are positive when you get it."

The victory capped off a great week for the Red Devils, having already beaten , coached by former Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho in midweek.

Solskjaer singled out two members of his defence for special praise as they thwarted a relentless City forward line.

"They are an unbelievable team and to get a result and defend like we did and create as many chances...we should have been three or four up but for some good goalkeeping,” he added.

"The team shape was spot on, but individually they had to dig deep against some of the best players in the world. That's part of the game. It was a memorable night for Aaron [Wan Bissaka] who has been unbelievable since coming to club.

"You defend so well but you are disappointed that you concede on a corner, which is not their strength but I can't complain too much.

"David de Gea is the best goalkeeper in the world. We've expected high standards off him and he is getting back to his best.”

Wan-Bissaka made a game-high five tackles across the 90 minutes on Saturday, while De Gea made four saves, actually one fewer than Ederson in the City goal, despite City having 72 per cent possession.