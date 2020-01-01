Solskjaer needs to show 'ruthlessness' with Man Utd currently lacking leaders, says Yorke

The Norwegian's former team-mate believes he must have harsh words with his players after an embarrassing defeat to Tottenham

are lacking leaders and need Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to show his ruthless side, according to former striker Dwight Yorke.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Red Devils, who have just three points after three Premier League matches in 2020-21.

Solskjaer's men were put to the sword by former manager Jose Mourinho and on Sunday, with Spurs running riot in a 6-1 win.

More teams

Solskjaer would call the match at Old Trafford "the worst day I've had as a Manchester United manager" and star forward Marcus Rashford felt the need to issue an apology after the lopsided defeat.

Yorke has said that his former side is currently lacking leadership and has called on his former team-mate to have some harsh conversations with his players.

“The manager has to believe he can inject that energy. It looked a bit lacklustre. We need some leaders. We need winners on the football pitch," Yorke told talkSPORT.

“Until we get that on a consistent basis, we seem to make one step forwards and two steps back at the moment. We need to find a way to be consistent.

“I’m not sure he’s going to get them by the scruff of the neck. He’s not a Roy Keane by any means. He has a different style of management but I expect him at least to be having some stern words.

“He has to address the players in no uncertain ways and get people to be pulling their weight in the team.

“I’m sure there will be some harsh words said. We haven’t seen this side of Ole but I’m sure he’s got that ruthlessness inside him as well.”

United did respond to the defeat the following day, making a host of new additions on Monday before the transfer window closed.

Article continues below

Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo were all officially signed, with Diallo set to move to Old Trafford in January.

United also landed highly rated 16-year-old defender Willy Kambwala from Sochaux.

Following the international break, United will be back in action on October 17 when they travel to face Newcastle in the Premier League.