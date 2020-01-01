'Anything goes in the league' - Solskjaer calls on Manchester United players to show title credentials over Christmas

The Red Devils travel to Sheffield United for the first of six games over 15 days in what could be an important time in the Premier League race

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on his players to show their title credentials over a busy run of games during the Christmas period.

travel to Bramall Lane on Thursday evening to kickstart a hectic fortnight which sees them play six games in 15 days.

Five of those are Premier League clashes and with United sitting eight points off the top with two games in hand, Solskjaer believes it will be a period that determines his side’s ability to win the top domestic prize.

“This is a big run of games for us. After the Villa game on New Year's Day, we have a little bit of a break in the league. This period is going to be vital and it'll be easier for me to answer around that time,” Solskjaer said.

“I'd be disappointed if the players didn't think we can put a challenge up. At the moment, anything goes in the league. There are different reasons for different results. I feel we're getting better but we have to improve quite a bit to take that next step as well.”

With no pre-season and coming into the campaign straight off the back of a postponed 2019-20 campaign, it has been an interesting start to the season with all teams dropping points that many would not expect.

The unpredictably of this campaign could give United their best chance of mounting a real title charge for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

“Whoever finds the consistency and the energy will have a better chance than in the last few seasons, because there's been a few runaway teams,” Solskjaer said.

“For us, the quicker we can get the game in hand against played the better so that the league table looks as it should be. Then again, I'm as boring as you alluded to there, you have to take one game at a time.

“Even though we've got six games in less than 16 days, we've still got to look at one, then one and then one because if you take your eye off the ball you'll quickly lose points in games where you expect to take more.”