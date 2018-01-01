Solskjaer hoping to have Alexis back for Bournemouth clash

The Chilean has missed a month of action since his last Premier League outing, but he could return for the coming weekend

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to have Alexis Sanchez back in his ranks for his team's next match after extending his winning start at Old Trafford.

The Chilean last appeared for United on November 24, and has spent the last month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

But after a trip to his home nation Alexis returned to Old Trafford for the first time since his injury to see Solskjaer's troops down Huddersfield 3-1 .

When asked about the player, who struggled greatly in 2018 under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho, the Norwegian admitted he would love to see him in action.

“Hopefully the front three with Romelu, Alexis and Anthony – that is not a bad three to have ready," he told reporters.

"So towards the end when you are 2-0 up, 3-0 up, if you can put players with pace on then that makes a difference when you score three at home.

"If you know you have three lads waiting to get on then that’s great."

The Red Devils made it two wins from two under their caretaker manager on Wednesday as Paul Pogba's double and a Nemanja Matic goal sealed victory at Old Trafford.

The victory was not as comfortable as the 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff City last week and goalkeeper David De Gea had to make one exceptional save to deny Laurent Depoitre, just three minutes before Pogba made it 2-0.

Solskjaer admitted it was a stunning piece of play from the Spain international.

"David's save was the key moment for us," he added to MUTV . "Every team, if you're home or away, will get a chance, because there's quality in every Premier League team. That save must be one of the best I've seen. Probably the best."

Solskjaer conceded his side were not at their best during the opening minutes of the second half, having dominated the first 45 minutes.

"The result is great. We started off slowly. We took one touch too many, we didn't create too many chances early on," he said.

We've been catching up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and you can get all the best #MUFC reaction in our Official App: https://t.co/VHxHkra2EV pic.twitter.com/1KhN7MKhg0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 26, 2018

"As we got the first goal, I think we settled down, we passed it quicker. There was a period just before half-time where you thought, 'we'll get the second here and game over'. Then, second half, the first seven or eight minutes, I think we struggled."

Huddersfield boss David Wagner was frustrated his side did not make more of the chances they created before Mathias Jorgensen's 88th-minute consolation goal.

"I'm not sure it was a deserved defeat," he told BBC Sport. "We played very well. We had the first clear-cut chance and another one before half-time.

"The second half, we had unbelievable opportunities. I don't know how many we had. This is our problem. It was our problem again today.

"The players played very well. I'm very happy they showed the reaction after losing last week when we weren't at our best.

"It was a very good performance, but we lost the game. They have world-class players. Paul Pogba's goals were world-class and so was De Gea's save.

"We wanted to play football against them and give them a fight and that's what the players did. If we were clinical, we could have got something out of the game."