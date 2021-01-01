Solskjaer gives update on Rashford knee injury ahead of Man Utd's game vs Sheffield United

The Norwegian has been sweating on the fitness of a prized asset since his stellar display in the FA Cup against Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update on Marcus Rashford's knee injury ahead of 's meeting with .

Rashford scored his 15th goal of the season during United's 3-2 win over in the fourth round of the on Sunday.

The international also recorded an assist to cap a superb all-round display, but was seen limping down the Old Trafford tunnel after being replaced by Anthony Martial late on.

Solskjaer confirmed post-match that the 23-year-old was feeling pain in his knee, raising doubts over his availability for a Premier League clash against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United in midweek.

However, the Norwegian head coach has now revealed that Rashford has been cleared to play after undergoing a scan on the issue, as he told a press conference on Tuesday: "Marcus is available, yeah, he trained this morning. He is available for selection.

"He tweaked his knee a little bit but trained fully this morning. It's a good place to be."

Mason Greenwood also got himself on the scoresheet against Liverpool, which marked his first goal since a 3-1 victory at West Ham in early December.

The 19-year-old has struggled for form and fitness this season, but Solskjaer is confident that the best is yet to come from an academy graduate boasting bags of potential.

"We think Mason is going to be very important in the second half of the season but it's not just going happen by itself. He scored against West Ham a while back as well and was expected to kick on," he said.

"He's taken steps, he's grown, he's more mature and he's been training with Edinson Cavani for half a season, he’s learning good habits, and whoever doesn't learn from players like him, or Bruno [Fernandes] or the players we’ve brought in, that's a pity.

"I'm very confident that Mason will chip in with good performances and with goals and assists."

Solskjaer added on the impact Cavani has had on the squad as a whole since moving to Old Trafford on a free transfer in October: "How long have we got? What he brings is when a striker of that age runs almost 12km, he chases down every time the centre-back has got the ball, every time the goalkeeper has the ball, puts in tackles on centre midfielders.

"He made a mistake for [the second] Liverpool goal but he’s the one that’s closest to winning it back inside their own 18-yard box. It's his reaction, his work rate and his habits and his threat in the box, and the humility of coming in every single day to do your best.

"We could go on and on and on, but his experience and attitude, of course, that’s given us a lesson, every single one of us."