Solskjaer confidence crucial for Manchester United youngsters, says Pereira

There have been few cheers around Old Trafford over the last year, but one of Solskjaer's young charges believes they are ready to turn the corner

Andreas Pereira is adamant are headed in the right direction thanks to the confidence Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has instilled in a young squad.

United won one of their four Premier League matches before the international break but midfielder Pereira insists the manager's approach is perfect for the players at his disposal.

Lowering the squad's age has been a focus for Solskjaer, with Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera, Matteo Darmian and Chris Smalling - all 29 or over - cut loose since the end of last season.

Pereira, 23, has benefited by being handed rare league starts against and .

The international now wants to repay the Norwegian for the praise, support and belief being given to the next generation.

"For me, it has been massive," Pereira said in the Independent.

"It's very important to me that he speaks highly about me and I just want to do my best on the pitch to show the faith back to him.

On our attacking players, Ole says: "I’m trusting Anthony, Marcus and Mason to be our centre-forwards. We’ve got wingers in Chongy, Daniel James, Pereira — we’ve got loads of options." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/CzOgIPPWtV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 30, 2019

"It's very important for the young players to be given this confidence and then, if you have the chance, you have to take it with both hands."

Solskjaer's attempts to reconfigure United in the post-Jose Mourinho era have centred on injecting pace and a sense of freedom to attack the opposition.

Results to date have been mixed, although the three goals scored by new signing Daniel James provide encouragement.

"We have a very positive way of playing now. It's a style I like a lot," Pereira said.

"We're moving in the right direction and everyone has the same mindset, so I think we can achieve great goals this season."