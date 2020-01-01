Solskjaer backs Man Utd hierarchy after fan protests in Norwich win

Red Devils fans targeted the club's owners and executives with antagonistic chants on Saturday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed his support for 's owners and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward after supporters turned on them during Saturday's 4-0 win over Norwich City.

United produced arguably one of their most coherent performances of the season as they swept the Canaries aside at Old Trafford, with two-goal Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata leading the way – the latter claiming a pair of assists.

However, during the second half, fans in the 'atmospheric' area at Old Trafford began to engage in antagonistic chanting directed at Woodward and United's infamous owners, the Glazer family.

United fans have long been critical of the Glazers for plunging the club deep into debt when they became owners between 2003 and 2005, while Woodward's transfer dealings and apparent reluctance to hire a director of football have seen him frustrate supporters.

Solskjaer urged fans to show some togetherness, confirming he could hear the chants as he refused to duck the issue.

"I'm not sure if the players will get [hear] it, but I noticed, yeah," Solskjaer told reporters. "As a club we've got to stick together, we've got to be united, we are a family.

"I can only say from when I've been here I've been backed by the owners, I've been backed by Ed and they're supporting me, so for me, make sure they stick together.

"We are in all competitions. We are still in the EFL Cup, , we're fifth in the league, still challenging [for the top four], we've improved the position from last season, we've got – they [the fans] have just got to believe me when I say I feel we are doing loads of good things behind the scenes. We are going in the right direction.

"See the group today: the attitude, the work-rate, that's the core of the group that's going to go forward."



Rashford, 22, continued his fine season with another couple of goals against Norwich, as he became the third youngest player to reach 200 appearances for the club after George Best and Ryan Giggs.

Solskjaer saluted the striker's achievement, before paying tribute to him for his attitude and mentality.

"What an achievement to get to 200 games at his age," Solskjaer said. "I don't know how many he's scored [in total], but that's 19 this season.

"He's absolutely top class to work with, a great kid. He wants to learn, improve and he knows how to keep his feet on the ground.

"Today he was carrying a few knocks, but there was no chance he was going to say to me before the game he didn't want to play.

"He will become better, but he has everything to become a top-class player: attitude, skill, physique. I'm delighted I have three centre-forwards [Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood] scoring today [Saturday]."