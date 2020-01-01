Solomon Asante provides brace of assists in Phoenix Rising drubbing of New Mexico United

The Ghanaian winger was involved in the goals as the Arizona state club got all three points on their turf

Solomon Asante was in full swing for Phoenix Rising as he provided two assists in their 5-2 United Soccer League win over New United.

The Arizona outfit came into this game on the back of a 3-1 victory over El Paso FC of Texas with Asante getting a goal for himself.

They however started from behind with Romeo Parkes giving the visitors the lead in the fifth minute.

international Junior Flemmings went on to equalise for Phoenix in the 17th minute and it didn’t take long for them to make it 2-1 with Asante assisting Azerbaijan forward Rufat Dadashov five minutes later.

Five minutes after the restart it became 3-1 with Asante’s cross on the right finding the head of American defender Alec John Cochran. New Mexico hoped for a comeback with Andrew Tinari cutting the deficit in the 59th minute.

That was going to be the last goal from the Albuquerque side as Phoenix added two more goals in the closing moments of the game thanks to Flemmings who completed his hat-trick.

Asante played for 87 minutes and was replaced by Jack Barmby. Another Ghanaian to play was Owusu Ansah Kontor and he was on the pitch 68 minutes before Joey Calistri took his place.

Asante’s assists took his tally to five after six games. His prior assists came in the opening two games of the season against Portland Timber 2 and II, both ending in 6-1 and 4-0 victories for Phoenix. The 30-year-old Ghanaian also scored in both games, netting one in the former and two in the latter.

After the victory, Asante took to social media to celebrate the victory which sees Phoenix sit top of the Group B USL standings.

“Great team effort, quality play, nice goals and a deserved victory. Let's keep the #confidence #teamwork #teamspirit. Thanks for your amazing support from various homes,” he posted on Twitter.

Asante has been with Phoenix since 2018 when he joined from DR Congo side and has scored 40 goals and provided 33 assists in 77 matches.

2019 was his most fulfilling year as he won the Phoenix Rising Most Valuable Player (Fans Choice), Golden Boot, Goal of the season, Assist of the year, Players Player of the year.

He also won the 2019 USL Championship Golden Boot, USL Most Valuable Player and was in the USL Team of the Year.