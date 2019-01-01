Solari: Isco not fit enough to play for Madrid

The midfielder has struggled for game time under the current boss and the Real Madrid coach had now explained why he's been left out

coach Santiago Solari criticised Isco's fitness, seemingly revealing why the midfielder has been out of favour this season.

Isco, 26, has made just five starts this campaign, and none since Solari took charge in late October.

The international reportedly opted not to travel with Madrid on the bus for the second leg of their last-16 loss to on Tuesday after being dropped from the matchday squad.

While Solari was unwilling to be drawn into that matter, the Argentinian hinted that the midfielder was struggling to maintain his appropriate fitness levels.

"Disciplinary issues are handled internally," he told a news conference ahead of Madrid's trip to on Sunday.

"To play, you have to be in the right physical shape first and then you have to maintain it."

Solari's future with the club remains very much in doubt, with Goal understanding that Jose Mourinho is being lined up to replace the Argentine in an interim role after a wretched 11-day period that some critics have dubbed the worst in Madrid's history .

In that span the club lost twice to at the Bernabeu, once in the and once in La Liga, before taking a 4-1 loss to Ajax that saw the club knocked out of the Champions League.

And Isco is not the only player to have drawn the ire of the current manager, who claimed that he had directly spoken to the players he didn't think had fallen in line .

Other star names like Gareth Bale and Marcelo have had their struggles, and a bust-up with Florentino Perez has left the future of club captain Serigio Ramos in some doubt as well .

Madrid are third in La Liga, 15 points behind rivals and leaders Barcelona heading into Sunday's match and have just 12 matches remaining to try and close the gap on the runaway league leaders.