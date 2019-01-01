Solanke edging closer to Liverpool exit with Brighton keen on permanent deal

The striker looked set to complete a loan move to Crystal Palace earlier this week but could now complete a permanent switch elsewhere

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke is set to leave the club with Brighton and Hove Albion hoping to secure a permanent deal for the once-capped England international.

Solanke has not played a single minute of senior football this season and is keen to move on in search of regular playing time.

Initially, it had appeared a loan would be the likeliest option for the 20-year-old, with Crystal Palace looking set to land the former Chelsea man.

That deal fell through earlier this week, however, with the Eagles suggesting that doubts over Solanke’s fitness had led them to pursue other targets. The England Under-20 World Cup winner has been sidelined with a muscle injury of late.

However, Goal understands Solanke will be back in training in the next fortnight, and so would be available to play before the end of January. Palace visit Anfield on January 19, a game Solanke would have been ineligible for anyway under Premier League loan rules.

Instead, it is understood that Liverpool and Solanke are considering options from at least two Premier League clubs over a permanent move.

One of those is Brighton, whose technical director, Dan Ashworth, knows Solanke well from his time with the Football Association. Both Huddersfield and Fulham have also expressed an interest in signing Solanke, though whether either would meet the Reds’ asking price is unclear.

Liverpool are likely to value Solanke in excess of £12 million ($15m), despite the fact he has scored just one Premier League goal in 27 appearances for the club.

The idea of a move to Brighton, meanwhile, raises an intriguing idea. Liverpool’s next Premier League game, on January 12, is at the Amex Stadium as they look to bounce back from their first league defeat of the campaign at Manchester City this week.

Goal understands that the situation is likely to develop significantly this weekend, but it would be a major surprise if Solanke was to line up against the Reds in eight days’ time.

Liverpool are still considering a loan offer from Sporting CP for young winger Rafa Camacho, but will delay their decision on that front until after their FA Cup third round tie at Wolves on Monday, with the Portuguese youth international likely to be involved in that game.

Jurgen Klopp is set to ring the changes for the trip to Molineux, with Nathaniel Clyne, Alberto Moreno, Adam Lallana, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi all expected to be considered, along with talented teenager Curtis Jones.