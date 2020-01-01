Sofapaka skip Zoom meeting to discuss FKF-BetKing sponsorship deal

Batoto ba Mungu were the only side missing as clubs deliberated on the new deal from a betting firm

Only failed to show up for a meeting to discuss modalities of the new sponsorship signed between the Football Federation (FKF) and BetKing.

The meeting was held on Wednesday via Zoom and was chaired by FKF President Nick Mwendwa and CEO Barry Otieno.

According to a Goal source, who attended the meeting, Sofapaka were the only club missing as the federation went further to ask for bank accounts from the various clubs.

The teams which attended include AFC , Wazito FC, Posta , , , , Kakamega , , Nairobi City Stars, , Zoo FC, Bidco United, Nzoia, , Kisumu All-Stars, and .

On Tuesday, Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa had assured Goal that Batoto ba Mungu will be represented at the meeting.

“I really want to make sure that I attend the meeting and get to know more about the sponsorship, you know I am the chairman of sponsorship in and I was not consulted when FKF signed the deal, so it will be prudent to ask hard questions and I hope we will get the answers,” Kalekwa told Goal.

Meanwhile, the clubs have been asked to remit their bank accounts to the federation as they wait to receive the first batch of payment from the sponsors.

A letter seen by Goal and sent to the clubs stated: “Further to the zoom meeting with the FKF President today [Wednesday], in regards to the BetKing Premier League Sponsorship, please find an attached summary of the FKF Premier League contract and a letter of undertaking for you to duly fill in to enable the federation to process the first batch of payments to your club,” stated the letter seen by Goal and signed by CEO Otieno.

“Feel free to reach out to me should you need to visit FKF and go through the contract, which has not been shared with yourselves for the purpose of maintaining the confidentiality of both parties.

“Thank you for taking note and for your continued support.”

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars chairman Erick Oloo has been picked to lead a five-man transitional interim committee.

Goal understands Oloo will work with four other officials namely Dan Shikanda of AFC Leopards, Ken Ochieng of Zoo, David Aduda of Tusker, and Robert Maoga of Sharks.

“Oloo will be in charge of the committee which will help to transform KPL Premier league to FKF Premier league,” the source, who attended the meeting revealed to Goal.