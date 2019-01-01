Soap star offers to kiss Peru player who seals Copa America semi-final win against Chile

The underdogs might have a little surprise waiting if they can triumph against all the odds

will have a little extra motivation to win Wednesday's's crunch Copa America semi-final against with soap star Stephanie Cayo offering to kiss the player who gets them through to the tournament final.

Los Incas haven't made a Copa America decider since they won the 1975 edition, but the 31-year-old entertainer is trying her best to help her nation into the final match against hosts .

Cayo, who is currently starring in Netflix series Club de Cuervos, used her Twitter account to make the statement to her 800,000 followers.

"We want to give a kiss to the Peru national team. I’m seriously thinking about offering a kiss (obviously with permission) to whoever is responsible for beating Chile on Wednesday," Cayo posted.

The performer, who is also a singer, songwriter and model, accumulated more than 8,000 likes and 7,000 comments with the two Twitter posts.

A quién de la selección Perú le queremos dar un beso? — Stephanie Cayo (@Stephanie_Cayo) June 30, 2019

Estoy pensando seriamente en regalarle un beso ( con permiso respectivo) al responsable de ganarle a Chile este Miércoles. 🥰🤪#CopaAmerica2019 — Stephanie Cayo (@Stephanie_Cayo) June 30, 2019

Peru qualified for the Copa America knockout stage as one of the third-placed qualifiers, despite a 5-0 thrashing by Brazil in their final group game.

They earned their spot in the semi-final versus Chile following a penalty shootout victory against in the quarter-finals, after the match ended goalless in 120 minutes.

The winner of Wednesday's sudden-death match will get to take on hosts Brazil in the Copa America final at the Maracana on Sunday.

Peru have only ever won two editions of the tournament, in 1939 and 1975, in the only two occasions they have ever qualified for the final.

Chile have lifted the past two Copa Americas in the United States (2016) and on home soil (2015) as they bid to become only the second team to win the tournament three consecutive times.