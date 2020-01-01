Zimbabwe

Skipper Musona leads Warriors players in #ZimbabweanLivesMatter movement

Zimbabwe team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals match between Egypt .
The social media campaign has garnered support from prominent figures around the globe and Zim footballers have joined in

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona and several other Warriors players have added their voices to the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter social media campaign.

The movement has also been dominating South African social media and is intended to bring to light the alleged human rights abuses, corruption and misrule by the Zimbabwean government.

Following the failed protests that were planned for July 31, which were crushed by government security forces, the campaign has switched to social media.

    Musona headlines the Warriors players including the Kasier Chiefs duo of Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande, as well as ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi and Matthew Rusike, Talent Chawapiwa and Cuthbert Malajila who have all supported the initiative.

    South Africa national team attacker Percy Tau has also shown his support for the campaign which began on Monday and spilled into Tuesday.

    Besides footballers, Zimbabwe-born Springbok prop Tendai Mtawarira and former Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendan Taylor have posted messages to their social media accounts.

    The campaign has also caught the attention of American rapper and actor Ice Cube, while several prominent South African politicians have expressed their support.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    God is in control  🇿🇼

