Singapore U22 team lose 3-0 to UAE

The Singapore U22 team were beaten 3-0 by the U22 team in a friendly, at the Bishan Stadium last night.

It was a friendly match in preparation for the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games happening later in November.

Singapore has yet to win the gold medal at the SEA Games and Fandi Ahmad will be hoping the Cubs can end the hoodoo, and bring glory for the nation.