Singapore-Selangor rivalry to reignite in The Sultan of Selangor’s Cup 2019

Ryan Lim
Singapore to take on Selangor in The Sultan of Selangor’s Cup 2019

The Sultan of Selangor’s Cup will return for an 18th edition on 24 August 2019.

Singapore will compete against our Selangor counterparts in the Singapore-Selangor Under-15 Challenge Cup, Singapore-Selangor Veterans match and the showpiece Singapore-Selangor Selection clash at the Shah Alam Stadium in Selangor, Malaysia.

The event was first conceived by  HRH Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah in 2001 to revive the friendly rivalry between Singapore and Selangor from the times when both sides would meet in the Malaysia Cup.

Schedule of Matches

Date Time Match
24 August 2019
Saturday

5.30pm
 

 Singapore-Selangor U15 Challenge Cup
24 August 2019
Saturday

8.00pm
 

Singapore Veterans vs Selangor Veterans


 
24 August 2019
Saturday

9.00pm
 

Singapore Selection vs Selangor Selection


 

 

Close