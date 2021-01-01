Simy brace helps Crotone return to winning ways against Benevento

The Nigeria international delivered a spectacular performance to inspire the Red and Blue to victory at Stadio Ezio Scida

Simy Nwankwo scored twice as Crotone secured a 4-1 victory over Benevento in a game on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was handed his 15th league start of the season and utilized the opportunity to add to his tally in the encounter.

The international’s effort helped the Red and Blue return to winning ways after three consecutive defeats - to Milan, AS and Hellas Verona.

Crotone started the game on the front foot when Kamil Glik opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the encounter after turning Pedro Pereira’s cross into his own net.

Moments before the half-hour mark, Super Eagles forward Simy doubled his side’s lead with an individual effort.

The Stadio Ezio Scida outfit continued their domination of the game and got their third goal when Simy fired a fine strike past goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo after he was set up Emmanuel Riviere.

The Nigeria forward then set up Milos Vulic in the 65th minute of the game to seal the victory despite a late effort from Iago Falque.

Simy featured for the duration of the game in his 19th appearance of the season across all competitions.

The forward has now bagged six goals and provided two assists in the current campaign, amid other dazzling displays.

Despite the victory, Crotone remain at the bottom of the league table after gathering 12 points from 18 games.

Simy has been with the Stadio Ezio Scida outfit since the summer of 2018 and played a significant role as the club returned to the Italian top-flight last season.

The lanky centre-forward scored 20 goals to emerge as the top-scorer in Serie B in the 2019-20 campaign.

Simy will hope to continue his eye-catching performances for Crotone when they take on in their next league game on January 23.

The attacker has four caps for the Nigeria national team since he made his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2018.

Simy will aim to continue his fine club form for a chance to get a call-up for the Super Eagles’ qualifiers in March.