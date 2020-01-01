Simy Nwankwo: Crotone want to keep Serie B top-scorer – Vrenna

The Pythagoreans have revealed their wish not to sell the 28-year-old as he will be expected to play a key role in the Italian top-flight for the side

Crotone chairman Gianni Vrenna has stated the club are aiming to keep Simy Nwankwo for the campaign.

The 28-year-old striker played a pivotal role as the Stadio Ezio Scida outfit secured promotion to Serie A after finishing second in the second division.

Nwankwo scored 21 goals and provided three assists across all competitions, including his 20 strikes in Serie B which earned him the league’s top-scorer award.

The international has been with the Pythagoreans since 2016 when he joined from Gil Vicente and currently has two years left on his contract.

Vrenna admitted Crotone are looking to bolster the squad ahead of their campaign in the Italian top-flight but has listed the lanky striker among players the club hope will remain with them.

“We will keep at least nine players for next season including Alez Cordaz, Junior Messias, Salvatore Molina, Simy [Nwankwo] and also Ahmad Benali, with which we are in the process of finding an agreement. Then we will try to strengthen the squad and make it compete with three or four players,” Vrenna told Calciomercato.

Nwankwo has been one of the best performers for Crotone since teaming up with the Italian side, bagging 44 league goals in 112 appearances.

Vrenna has praised the Super Eagles forward for his contribution and revealed how he has served as an inspiration to the striker.

“He is a player in my heart. Since he arrived, I have been one of the few who believed in him; who stimulated him and who were close to him,” he continued.

“He is an exceptional man; he also took receives insults. Now is his time, I repeat: he is a great man, as well as a great player.”

Nwankwo started his career with Guo FC before joining Portimonense, where he scored 17 goals in 55 appearances.

The forward played 88 league games for Gil Vicente and found the back of the net 29 times during his three-year stay with the side before moving to Crotone.

Nwankwo has five caps for the Nigeria national team and was part of the team at the 2018 World Cup in , where he featured against and .

The striker will hope to continue his impressive performances to boost his chances of earning a return to the Super Eagles, having last played for the side in September 2018.