Simpore scores four, bags brace of assists on debut as Dinamo Minsk maul Dnepr Mogilev

The Burkina Faso striker was in a brilliant form on her first outing to help Maleyew Yury's team demolish their hosts in Monday's encounter

Salimata Simpore scored four goals and provided two assists to mark her debut appearance in style as Dinamo Minsk thumped Dnepr Mogilev 7-0 in a Belarusian Women's Football Championship fixture on Monday evening.

The Burkina Faso international joined the Belarusian outfit during the 2020 winter transfer window along with 's Bambanani Mbane and 's Claudia Dabda.

Simpore inspired Equatorial Guinea to clinch a maiden Africa Women's Cup of Nations title in 2008 and suited up for domestic clubs like Princesses, Las Vegas and USFA

On her return home, she later represented Burkina Faso in 2018 and 2019 at the Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire and against the Gambia in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Before her move to Belarus, she defended the colours of the Etincelles and scored 42 goals in 13 matches for the Burkinabe Women's Football Championship side last season.

However, the 33-year-old was the only African to miss the chance to play the opener at the Minsk Stadium where Dinamo thrashed ABFF U19 7-0 a week ago.

On Monday, the Burkinabe star ignited the surge of goals with her 19th-minute effort off an assist from Anastasia Shlapakova, before Anastasiya Linnik set her up for her brace of the match and the hosts' second seven minutes later.



Simpore then scored her third in the encounter in the 37th minute before she completed her quadruple thanks to Linnik's assist three minutes from the half-time break and teed up Shlapakova for the fifth on the brink of the interval.

Linnik bagged her third assist of the match as she assisted Viktoriya Kazakevich to grabbed the sixth goal of the match for the hosts 16 minutes after the restart.

In the 77th minute, Simpore earned her brace of assists as she set up Karina Olkhovik to score the seventh goal of the encounter to seal the rout at the Mahiliou Studium.

With four league goals on her debut for Dinamo, Simpore is now a league joint-top scorer with duo of Chioma Wogu and Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva with Minsk.

She will be expected to replicate her superb scoring performances when they welcome Botsor in their next league fixture on May 17 at the same venue.

The back-to-back 7-0 wins mean Maleyew Yury's ladies have gathered six points after two games, climbing to second position despite tied on points with leaders Minsk but separated on goal-difference with four fewer goals.