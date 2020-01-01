Simon Msuva: Tanzania star unveiled by Wydad Casablanca with jersey number 11

The Taifa Stars player has officially agreed terms with the Moroccan heavyweights

international Simon Msuva has officially been unveiled by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

Msuva, who signed a four-year deal to join the former Caf winners from Difaa El Jadida, was unveiled on Saturday and will wear jersey number 11.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has taken to their social media pages to congratulate the player for his latest move.

“Congratulations to Taifa Stars player Simon Msuva for joining rocks Wydad Athletic Club Casablanca and officially being introduced today [Saturday],” TFF wrote on their official page with a photo of Msuva with a jersey of the new club.

In a recent interview, Msuva confirmed he had indeed signed for .

“It is true that I have signed for Wydad Casablanca for four years and I will be joining them officially after the assignment with the national team,” Msuva told Daily News.

“To be honest, it was not easy for my former club Difaa El Jadida to let me because they still needed my services but I thank God for making it possible in the end.

“I look forward to the next challenge.”

The former Yanga SC star further explained what could have attracted the 20-time Botola Pro winners for his services.

“It was easy for Wydad Casablanca to admire my services because I play in the same league with them. I have played against them on several occasions and it was difficult for my former team to get three points from them,” he added.

He also spoke highly of his former club and the value the Taifa Stars call summons added to his career.

“Difaa El Jadida are a good team, have quality players and I can remember during my first season we played in the Caf Champions League but we did not go far, unfortunately,” he concluded.

“I believe my output at the club and the goals I scored helped a lot to sell my potential. The regular call-ups to the national team also helped a great deal in adding my value.”

At Difaa El Jadida, the 27-year-old scored five goals and provided three assists in 28 games in Botola Pro last season.