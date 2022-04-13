Ex-Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed his time working under Diego Simeone in the Spanish capital.

Trippier moved to Atletico from Tottenham in 2019 and spent two and a half seasons in La Liga before returning to the Premier League with Newcastle United at the start of the year.

Simeone has received criticism in some circles for his apparently negative style of play, but his former charge is still a huge admirer of the Argentine.

What has been said?

"I loved playing for Simeone and thriving off defending," Trippier told BT Sport ahead of Atletico's Champions League quarter-final decider against Manchester City on Wednesday. "I improved massively playing for him. He is a special guy. Many people watch the odd game, but in La Liga they play totally different football.

"Against the top teams you need to be more defensive minded. It's not fair talking about the dark arts and him. When we used to play Liverpool and Chelsea he would tell us to get in their faces and wind them up. They want to wind players up.

"From minute one he will be asking for yellow cards from the touchline and the players will be winding up others. He wants players to get around the ref. Savic will be the big one tonight, he will be in Man City's faces."

Trippier under Simeone's reign

Already an established England international - and Champions League finalist - during his time with Tottenham, Trippier's move to Atletico Madrid helped take him to another level under Simeone's astute guidance.

The full-back made 86 appearances in all competitions and proved a key part of the team that beat out Real Madrid and Barcelona to take the 2020-21 Liga title, the Argentine's second with the Colchoneros.

