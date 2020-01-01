Silva among PSG trio staying to finish the season

The Ligue 1 champions have locked down the three players as they look towards securing more silverware this season

Thiago Silva, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Sergio Rico will all stay at until the end of the season.

French football was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Ligue 1 subsequently concluded early at the end of April. Final table positions were decided on a points-per-game basis and thus secured PSG the title.

But a decision on the two cup competitions, the Coupe de and Coupe de la Ligue, was delayed in the hope of potentially playing two finals at a later date.

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed earlier this month that the two matches will take place on July 24 and 31, respectively, while UEFA also announced the remaining rounds of the are to take place in Lisbon the following month.

PSG have now ensured Silva, Choupo-Moting and Rico will be available for all three competitions.

The Parisians had already announced club captain Silva, 35, will be leaving at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, but his extension means he could depart having potentially lifted three more trophies.

Choupo-Moting is also set to leave the club on a free transfer, while Rico had been due to return to parent club at the end of June.

PSG will face in the Coupe de France, before contesting the last ever Coupe de la Ligue final with .

They are also into the quarter-finals of the Champions League having eliminated Borussia Dortmund prior to the season's hiatus.

While PSG have secured the services of three players for the competition, Thomas Meunier and Edinson Cavani aren't expected to be involved with coach Thomas Tuchel recently admitting it makes his job that much harder.

"We have always played with these players and therefore we lose quality with their departures, that's for sure," Tuchel said.

"After that it will not be impossible and I am convinced that we will be very strong. We have to prepare this team for the two finals with a very good mentality.

"We played an extraordinary Champions League with everyone. It is different but not impossible."