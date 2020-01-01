'Shut your f*cking mouth' - Cucurella denies racism against Real Madrid's Militao

The Spaniard has been quick to clarify exactly what he said during a fiery encounter in Spain's top-flight

defender Marc Cucurella denied allegations he racially abused 's Eder Militao during their match on Saturday.

The two were involved in a heated exchange during the second half of Madrid's 3-0 victory at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

It was alleged on social media that Cucurella, who joined Getafe on a season-long loan from last July, addressed Militao with the word 'mico', which means monkey in Catalan.

Cucurella said he used the Castilian Spanish term 'pico', which translates in the context used as mouth.

"I would like to clarify that in no moment did I insult Militao. My words were 'Shut your f*cking mouth'," he posted on Twitter.

"I apologise if anyone has been offended by this. These are the only statements I have made and that I will make about it. Thank you."

Real Madrid's comfortable win was secured via a double from Raphael Varane and an injury-time strike from Luka Modric.

The win for Zinedine Zidane's side temporarily took them to the top of La Liga with Barcelona set to reclaim first should they draw with or beat later on Saturday.

For Zidane however, the victory was a crucial way to start 2020 in the right manner as they look to keep pace with the Catalans.

"It's a difficult place to go and get a result and we did it," Zidane told the press.

"It was an important and hard-fought victory. We achieved a good result. We knew that we had to come and play against a difficult team, but we did it.

"We started the year well after everyone was always telling us that we start badly.

"It's important for us to pick up points because it's a very difficult league title race. The players were plugged in from the first minute with great intensity.

Article continues below

"The goals from Varane today showed that we have lots of resources to score."

Getafe, meanwhile, remain seventh in La Liga after a solid start to their campaign with the club just five points shy of a spot after 19 games.

Both sides return to action mid-week in cup competitions with Los Blancos to face in the Supercopa semi-finals and Getafe drawn against Badalona in the second round.