'Shut up you clowns!' - Should England sack Southgate after Hungary humiliation?

The Three Lions were ripped to shreds by their opponents at Molineux, with a number of fans having seemingly lost faith in the head coach

Should Gareth Southgate to be sacked from his post as England manager following the Three Lions' 4-0 humbling at home to Hungary?

England have been disappointing in their last four matches, following up a 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast with Nations League draws against Germany and Italy sandwiched between two defeats to Tuesday's opponents.

Supporters at Molineux made their feelings known towards Southgate during the humiliating loss to the Hungarians but was the result a mere blip or is it time for change?

What did Southgate say about the Hungary thrashing?

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Southgate said: “It’s a chastening night. When you lose heavily at home it is very, very painful. It was a difficult night for the players. I feel for them. You could see once we went behind the confidence went. I don’t think it’s damaging for the mentality of the group.

“I picked the teams and tried to balance the squad. I didn’t get the balance right to win those matches. We’ve not been at full strength for the matches we’ve lost. I know we’ve got depth and exciting players coming through. We need to be at full strength to win matches. Tonight balance wasn’t right.

Boos as England leave the pitch

“My predecessors have had nights like this. I’ve watched as a kid on the sofa and as a player. I recognise those times.

“It’s not pleasant. The irony is that the pressure we’ve had and reputational comments have come in two Nations League campaigns. In neither have we been able to pick our strongest teams. In the matches where every other manager is judged we’ve had the best performances for 50 years.

“I understand this we’ve had narrative all week. I didn’t think it was correct after Germany. I cannot dress up tonight in any way, shape or form. If we are judged on matches with a full strength team, it is a different assessment.

“The next period is going to be unpleasant and uncomfortable. You are never going to have six years like us and not have difficult nights.”

England haven't won a single Nations League game so far

'Shut up you clowns!'

Of course, all teams go through ups and downs regardless of their quality, and former England man Jamie Carragher has thrown his support behind Southgate and his squad.

“You don't know what you're doing?” he said, referencing chants made by disappointed fans at Molineux.

“Shut up you clowns. This manager has taken this country in two tournaments to the best positions since 1966.

“Also, this idea that Southgate is holding this group back is nonsense. This squad is no better than 2004-06, 1996-98. Southgate has overachieved, albeit with favourable draws. Rest up boys and come back to your normal level.”

Is this England's worst home defeat ever?

Tuesday's loss is England's worst home defeat for 94 years, having lost 5-1 to Scotland in 1928.

It is not, however, their worst home defeat of all time, with the the Scots having beaten the Three Lions 6-1 in 1881.

Hungary, meanwhile, are the first team to score four against England since they won 6-3 at Wembley in 1953, when Ferenc Puskas scored twice and Nandor Hidegkuti bagged a hat-trick.

Do England fans want Southgate out?

Given Southgate's ostensible success with England since taking over, fans are split on whether he should remain in the job with Qatar 2022 on the horizon.

Southgate has some of the best talent on the planet, and He has them playing like Barnsley.

Sack him before it's too late for the World Cup.

Clueless FA appeaser. — Daz Hunter (@darrenhunter2) June 14, 2022 Absolutely embarrassing. Sack Southgate now!!! — SaeedTV (@SaeedTV_) June 14, 2022 Boo Gareth Southgate if you have a short attention span and are ignorant about 55 years of England's history.



Call for him to go if you don't understand how he's transformed the England set-up, or know that he reached a final 11 months ago.



Grumbling's fine, but come on.. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) June 14, 2022 Sack Southgate, get in Poch. Simple.



100+ days until the World Cup. England are desperate for a manager that knows how to utilise this attacking talent.



It's embarrassing watching this team play with no clear style or identity. — Prem Inside ❁ (@ThePremInside) June 14, 2022 If you are calling for Southgate to be sacked, you should be banned from hurling beer (or xmas mulled wine) around a Box Park when they score at the World Cup. — Max Rushden 💙 (@maxrushden) June 14, 2022 Virtue signalers defending Southgate as per



Reminder: it was a World Cup where the best team we beat was Colombia (on pens)



And a Euros where we got another insanely easy side of the draw and got to play every game at Wembley cos of covid



And bottled them both



Shut it — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) June 14, 2022 How anyone ever remotely thought that Gareth Southgate is a good football manager is absolutely beyond me. The players have been England's 'success' NOT Southgate. — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) June 14, 2022 Intrigued by this idea that Southgate is somehow wasting the talent of this group of players. Like we have some divine right to win the World Cup and the Euros. Compared to other England managers, Southgate massively over-achieving. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) June 14, 2022

