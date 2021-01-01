Shoretire becomes Man Utd's youngest ever player in European competition

The teenage forward was handed his second senior appearance for the Red Devils against Real Sociedad this week

Shola Shoretire secured a place in Manchester United's history books after making his Europa League debut on Thursday night.

Shoretire came on in the second half of United's clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford, which ended in a 0-0 draw as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side progressed to the last 16 of the competition 4-0 on aggregate.

The teenager is now the youngest player to feature in Europe in the club's entire history, and looks well placed to follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduates Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford in the coming years.

Whose record did Shoretire break?

When Shoretire came on for Greenwood at the age of just 17 years and 23 days, he beat the previous mark set by former United forward Norman Whiteside back in 1982.

Whiteside was 17 years and 131 days when he lined up in Europe for the first time, and he went on to feature in over 200 games across all competitions for the Manchester outfit.

17 - Shola Shoretire (17y 23d) is the youngest ever player to make an appearance for Manchester United in European competition. Fledgling. #UEL pic.twitter.com/0MLNaWfhPJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2021

What has been said about Shoretire?

Shoretire made his United debut with a late cameo in the 3-1 Premier League win over Newcastle at the weekend, earning praise from Solskjaer after the final whistle.

"He’s going to keep playing many games for us if he keeps doing what he’s doing," said the Red Devils boss.

"He’s training really well, a good boy with a good head on him. Hopefully, he’ll have a good career with us."

Rashford added on the youngster's rise to the first team: "Shola has been training with us now for a little while, and has done really well, [this] was the next step up.

"In the last transfer window we let a few players go out on loan, which made the path for him shorter and I'm sure he'll remember his five or six minutes on the pitch tonight."

What's next?

Shoretire will be back in contention for a place in Solskjaer's squad when United take in a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Sunday.

The 13-time Premier League winners are due to face Crystal Palace three days later, with Solskjaer likely to continue shuffling his pack amid a congested fixture list.

